When His Wife Was Suddenly Swept Out To Sea, This Former NBA Star Made The Ultimate Sacrifice

It’s August 2012. Ex-NBA star Dan Roundfield is enjoying a day at the beach with his family as they vacation on the Caribbean island of Aruba. Suddenly, though, tragedy strikes as his wife, Bernie, is dragged out into the ocean. Roundfield reacts immediately, making his way into the water in a valiant effort to save her.

Dan Roundfield hadn’t been just any basketball player. The 6 foot 8 inch power-forward made the All-Star team three times in the 1980s and was MAC player of the year in 1975. Having picked up the sport as a teenager, Roundfield would go on to spend 11 years in the NBA.

Starting at Indiana in 1975, Roundfield’s talent took him not just around the States, but to Europe as well. He had stints at Washington, Detroit, Atlanta and even Turin in Italy. When he retired in 1988, he’d averaged 15.2 points a game. His former Atlanta Hawks team-mate Dominque Wilkins later praised Roundfield’s intelligence. In fact, Wilkins, who’s now the vice president of basketball for the team they represented, told The New York Times that Roundfield was “one of the most underrated players in the history of the league.”

