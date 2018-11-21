Every NFL Team’s Most Disappointing Quarterback Since 2000

ADVERTISEMENT

There may be ten other players out there on the field, but an NFL team can live and die on the strength of its quarterback – after all, the QB often calls the shots when it comes to offensive play. But not every quarterback appears to be up to the task at hand; in fact, many ultimately disappoint on the field. We’re sure, for instance, that many football fans would rather not remember how the following players have performed in the past…

32. Arizona Cardinals – Derek Anderson

As Kurt Warner had taken the Arizona Cardinals to the 2009 Super Bowl, he proved a tough act to follow upon his retirement the following year. Alas, though, Derek Anderson was not the man to fill Warner’s cleats. After getting off to a bad start for the Cardinals in 2010, Anderson was benched twice, with rookie Max Hall taking his place. Then, when Hall suffered an injury, fellow rookie John Skelton stepped up to become starting quarterback. Anderson was sidelined for good, then, and so ended his season at the Cardinals with a dismal 2-7 record. His off-field antics were no more impressive, either; in November 2010 he lashed out at a reporter who had accused him of laughing at his team’s poor performance.

31. Atlanta Falcons – Joey Harrington

In fairness to Joey Harrington, he was never intended to be the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback. Instead, in 2007 he had been signed as backup for Michael Vick. When Vick was jailed for 21 months for his participation in an illegal dog-fighting ring, though, Harrington was thrust into the spotlight. And he didn’t seem to handle the pressure well – throwing just seven touchdowns during ten games as starter and ending the season with a 3-7 record. It’s perhaps little surprise, then, that the Falcons moved him on after less than a year and a half.

