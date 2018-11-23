15 Sports Stars Who Each Travel In Their Own Private Jets (And Five Who Fly Commercial)

ADVERTISEMENT

A private jet is basically the ultimate way to travel, but it’s a luxury afforded only to the richest people on the planet. Not every star athlete elects to take that opportunity, however, even when they can afford to. Indeed, for every Dwayne Johnson, LeBron James and David Beckham gunning around in a multimillion-dollar jet, there’s a Ronda Rousey or Mike Tyson who, for one reason or another, choose to fly commercial.

20. Floyd Mayweather – Private Jet

Floyd Mayweather is not only unbeaten in the ring, but he’s also likely unrivaled for his collection of private jets. Indeed, the boxing superstar apparently added a third plane to his collection in 2018. And it’s unmistakably Mayweather’s jet: dubbed “AirMayweather,” it’s emblazoned with his “The Money Team” TMT brand. The crew’s uniform, meanwhile, features “50-0” embroidered on the sleeve, referencing the boxer’s undefeated record. It’s hardly surprising that Mayweather owns multiple private jets, though, considering just how massive his fortune is. In fact, he’s the highest-paid boxer ever, supposedly raking in more than $800 million over his career.

19. Triple H – Private Jet

Triple H is undeniably one of WWE’s most iconic wrestlers, achieving superstardom at the beginning of the century. Nowadays, though, he mostly spends his time working behind the scenes of the franchise. Alongside his own massively successful NXT project, he also contributes to WWE storylines, manages talent and even handles PR duties. It stands to reason, then, that he and his wife Stephanie McMahon, whose family owns a majority stake in WWE, travel about a lot. And they do so in style, in a Bombardier Global 5000 private jet that apparently cost around $27 million.

