Despite earning millions over the course of their careers, a staggering 78 percent of professional footballers reportedly end up getting into major financial difficulties after waving goodbye to the NFL. Here’s a look at 20 who would have benefited from a crash course in money management.
20. Clinton Portis
Former Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins star Clinton Portis filed for bankruptcy in 2015 after accruing debts of more than $5 million. The ex-running back owed six-figure sums to both his mother and Entertainment Tonight reporter Nischelle Turner, despite earning $40 million during his NFL career.
19. Marques Ogden
Even a degree in finance from Howard University couldn’t save Marques Ogden from the dreaded B-word. The former Titans and Jaguars star once had dreams of working on Wall Street, before joining the NFL. But he was forced to file for bankruptcy when his home was foreclosed, cars were repossessed and business ventures failed.
