The 20 Greatest College Football Coaches Of All Time

Behind every great college football team, there’s a great college football coach. But how do you determine the greatest ever? Number of championships? Amount of total victories? General impact on the game? Well, we’ve tried to take into account all potential factors to whittle the list down to just 20. So click on to see what you make of our very own Hall of Fame…

20. Walter Camp

Hailed as the “Father of American Football,” Walter Camp only spent eight seasons as head coach at Yale and Stanford in the late 19th century. But he still managed to revolutionize the game like no other, with the system of downs and line of scrimmage just two of his major innovations. He also won three national championships with Yale and continued to oversee its athletic program until his death in 1925.

19. Bob Neyland

Widely regarded as one of the all-time greatest defensive coaches, Bob Neyland transformed the Tennessee Volunteers into a footballing powerhouse. He won two national titles during a 21-season career which was interrupted by his military duties as a brigadier general during the Second World War. Like Camp, he also helped to shape the sport as one of the first coaches to utilize game footage and sideline telephones.

