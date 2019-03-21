When This NFL Player Asked To See The Team Janitor, He Gave Him The Surprise Of A Lifetime

ADVERTISEMENT

For sports fans across the world, it’s sometimes easy to forget that their favorite teams employ a number of unheralded workers behind the scenes. Alfonso Garcia is one of those individuals, working as a janitor for the Los Angeles Rams. However, he received the surprise of his life in January 2019 when Brandin Cooks spoke to him.

Born in September 1993, Cooks grew up in Stockton, California, alongside his parents Andrea and Worth Cooks, Sr. During his younger years, the future NFL star played football at Lincoln High School, featuring for the Lincoln Trojans. At that time, he racked up some impressive statistics as a wide receiver.

Cooks, in fact, scored seven touchdowns for the Trojans during his sophomore year, while also making close to 30 receptions for around 600 yards. Those numbers improved some 12 months later, with the wide receiver recording ten touchdowns. In addition to that, he made just under 50 receptions for over 780 yards.

