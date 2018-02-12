After A Radio Host Badmouthed Tom Brady’s Young Daughter, The Super Bowl Star Took Drastic Action

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Brady may have won five Super Bowls as a star quarterback. But the New England Patriots hero recently proved that when it comes to his family, his defensive skills are just as strong. Here’s how the NFL icon dealt with the radio host who insulted his five-year-old daughter.

Born in San Mateo, California, in 1977, Brady began his football career playing for the University of Michigan. In 2000 he was selected by the New England Patriots in what is widely regarded as the NFL draft’s biggest ever steal. Brady went on to dominate the sport for the next two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, Brady has guided the Patriots to no less than eight Super Bowls, an NFL record. He’s won five of them, too – a feat which only defensive end Charles Haley has also achieved – as well as four Super Bowl MVP awards. And his record-breaking certainly doesn’t end there.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT