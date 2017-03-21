The 20 Richest Pro Golfers To Ever Step Foot On The Green

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf might not be the most physical of sports, but it can be one of the most lucrative. Indeed, two golfers have appeared in Forbes magazine's list of the highest-paid athletes every year since 2006. Here's a look at 20 of the all-time richest.

20. David Toms ($35 million)

David Toms has won 13 different PGA Tour events, most notably the PGA Championship in 2001. The Louisiana-born golfer also enjoyed a 175-week stint in the Official World Golf Ranking, reaching a career-high of fifth in 2002. All this has helped him to rake in an estimated $35 million fortune.

19. Davis Love III ($35 million)

Davis Love III received one of the greatest honors in the sport when he was asked to captain America’s Ryder Cup team in both 2012 and 2016. The 1997 PGA Championship winner also has 21 PGA Tour titles to his name. Indeed, later in 2017 he’ll receive his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

