This Hockey Star Surprised A Bereaved Child – And The Emotional Footage Is Tearjerking

When 11-year-old Anderson Whitehead’s mother passed away in November 2018, she left behind a promise to her hockey-loving son. NHL star Carey Price then heard his story and he made sure the parent’s pledge finally became fulfilled. And the youngster’s overwhelmed response will have you in floods of tears.

This is Anderson Whitehead. Hailing from Brantford, Ontario, the 11-year-old leads a life very much akin to other boys his age. Like most kids from the Great White North, the youngster is a massive fan of hockey. And he can be regularly seen waving the colors of his favorite team, the Montreal Canadiens.

Of the entire team, however, there’s one player that this hockey fan loves the most. In particular, the Canadien’s goalkeeper Carey Price – who has been blocking pucks for the team since 2007 – is something of a hero for Whitehead. The youngster’s bedroom walls are, in fact, decorated almost exclusively with posters of Price.

