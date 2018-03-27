This Olympic Star Refused To Wear Her Silver Medal – But Her Actions Left The Internet Torn

ADVERTISEMENT

For most athletes, winning an Olympic silver medal would be a reason for celebration. But one particular Canadian ice hockey player recently treated hers as though it was the wooden spoon. Here’s a look at the story behind Jocelyne Larocque’s surprising podium antics.

Born in Manitoba, Canada, in 1988, Jocelyne Larocque began her hockey career playing for the College Lorette Collegiate. There she made history by becoming the first female athlete to compete in the Winnipeg High School Boys League. She was later selected to represent her home state at the National Women’s Under-18 Championship and in 2005 was part of the WWHL-winning Calgary Oval X-Treme.

In 2008 she helped the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs pick up their fourth NCAA national championship. A year later she became the Bulldogs’ first defenseman to be selected for the All-American first team. By the end of her college career, Larocque had lifted a second NCAA title and been crowned UMD’s all-time greatest-scoring defenseman with 105 points.

