Ice hockey may lag well behind American football in terms of popularity, but it sure does pay well. In fact, the reported average salary of a NHL star is over half a million dollars more than that of their NFL counterparts. Here are 20 sportsmen whose careers on the rink have brought in plenty of cold, hard cash.

20. Pavel Datsyuk ($47.2 million)

Pavel Datsyuk “The Magic Man” earned nearly $50m during his 15 seasons in the NHL playing for the Detroit Red Wings. But in 2016 the Russian returned to his homeland to play in the Kontinental Hockey League for SKA Saint Petersburg, so he could spend time with his daughter.

19. Thomas Vanek ($48.2 million)

Thomas Vanek became the highest-drafted NHL star to hail from Austria when he was selected fifth overall in the 2003 Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. He’s since racked up over $48 million during a journeyman career which has seen him play left wing for the likes of New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings.

