The 20 Most Insane Upsets in Sporting History

By Jon O'Brien
March 30, 2017
Unpredictability is one of the greatest things about sport. Even the most dominant, all-conquering team or player can have an off day. But there are upsets and then there are upsets. Here’s a look at 20 which we still can’t quite believe happened.

20. Leicester City win the Premier League

It’s hard to overstate just how incredible Leicester City’s Premier League title win in 2016 was. The U.K. soccer team were 5,000-1 to achieve such a feat at the beginning of the season. Yet, thanks to a strong teamwork ethic, the Foxes thwarted money-spinning teams like Chelsea and Manchester City to lift their first ever top-flight title.

19. Buster Douglas beats Mike Tyson

Complacency proved to be Mike Tyson’s downfall during a 1990 fight against Buster Douglas. “Iron Mike” reportedly hadn’t been too concerned about his journeyman opponent. But the then-undefeated heavyweight champion was soon left with an ego as bruised as his body when he was floored by Douglas in the tenth round.

