Here’s What The Kids Of These Sporting Legends Look Like Now They’re All Grown Up

Remember David Beckham taking his toddler son Brooklyn out onto the Old Trafford pitch? Or Lance Armstrong posing on the Tour de France podium with his young twin daughters? Well, the kids in question have certainly changed a fair bit since then. Here’s a look at what they and the offspring of 18 other famous sportsmen look like in 2017.

20. Simone Johnson

The teenage daughter of wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not yet old enough to drink legally. But Simone Johnson already appears to have attended her fair share of glitzy Hollywood parties. Indeed, she’s pictured above at a 2009 charity bash and as her father’s date for the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

19. Nick Hogan

Let’s hope that Johnson can avoid following in the troubled footsteps of another wrestling superstar’s offspring. Hulk Hogan’s son Nick came to fame appearing alongside the rest of his family on reality show Hogan Knows Best. However, he was subsequently jailed in 2008 for a DUI incident that seriously injured his passenger friend.

