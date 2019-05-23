Mary Lou Retton’s Daughter Landed A Near-Perfect Score – And Her Mom’s Reaction Was Priceless

ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Lou Retton knows a thing or two about tough competition. After all, the former gymnast had once battled for the gold medal in the individual all-around competition at the Olympics. Retton squeaked by her nearest competitor by a mere 0.05 points to nab the gold medal – the first time an American woman had ever done so.

But in the spring of 2019 it was her daughter’s turn in the spotlight. Retton sat amongst the other parents as her 22-year-old daughter McKenna Kelley took to the mat at the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships. As her routine began, the announcer reminded viewers that this would be the final time McKenna would compete with the Louisiana State University team before she graduated.

So the stakes were high for McKenna, but none of the pressure showed on the gymnast’s face. In fact, she actually displayed a smile as she took off onto the mat and into her floor exercise. And what happened next stunned everyone – including someone who had been in a very similar position 35 years prior.

