Michael Phelps’ Awesome $2.5 Million Mansion Is The Perfect Place To Display All Those Gold Medals

Situated in the aptly named Paradise Valley, this elegant Santa Barbara-style retreat is a palace fit for a king. And, fittingly, its owner is as close to sporting royalty as one could get. So who’s the star lucky enough to call this $2.5 million getaway home?

Why, it’s only swimming superstar Michael Phelps. Indeed, he bought the pad in late 2015 for himself, his wife Nicole and baby Boomer to call home. Moreover, it also houses the most impressive Olympic medal collection of any athlete who’s ever lived.

Since 2000, Phelps has been racking up gold medals in the way most people rack up Facebook likes. To this day, the star has gained 23 golds, as well as three silver and two bronze medals. In fact, he is now the most decorated athlete in Olympic history.

