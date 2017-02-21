The 20 Most Stunning Wives And Girlfriends Of NASCAR Stars

ADVERTISEMENT

By any measure, stock car racers are some of motor sport’s most enviable figures. Firstly, they get to drive fast cars for a living. In addition, they get paid a fortune for doing so. And NASCAR drivers certainly get their fair share of admirers as well. Just ask these stunning women, who couldn’t resist falling for stock car’s biggest stars.

20. Ashley Van Metre

Like her husband, 2004 Premier Series winner Kurt Busch, Ashley Van Metre is a sporting star in her own right. A polo player by trade, Metre met Busch through the driver’s sister in 2014. Three years later, the pair tied the knot in a cozy Caribbean ceremony.

19. Samantha Busch

Not to be outdone by his older brother Kurt, Kyle Busch is married to the equally lovely Samantha. While working at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Samantha had a chance encounter with the NASCAR driver. The pair subsequently exchanged numbers and eventually married in 2010.

