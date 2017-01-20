American Football has probably spawned more spectacular falls from grace than any other sport. Indeed, the history of the N.F.L. is littered with heroes turned villains thanks to their infamous behavior off the field. Here’s a look at 20 you certainly won’t be seeing in any halls of fame.
20. Aaron Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez spent three years with the New England Patriots before being arrested for the homicide of semi-professional footballer Odin Lloyd in 2013. What’s more, the tight end was also charged with the murders of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu in 2014. A year later, Hernandez was found guilty of murdering Lloyd, though he is still awaiting trail for the double homicide. He’s currently serving a life sentence without parole at a correctional center in Massachusetts.
19. Eric Naposki
Joining Hernandez on the worryingly long list of N.F.L. murderers is Eric Naposki, the one-time Barcelona Dragons and New England Patriots star. Naposki was convicted of killing Bill McLaughlin in a life insurance scam, which he carried out in cahoots with the victim’s girlfriend, Nanette Johnston. Eventually, both Naposki and Johnston were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012. The conviction, however, came nearly 20 years after the killing had taken place.
