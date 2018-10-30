Roman Reigns Has Forfeited His WWE Universal Championship Title For A Heartbreaking Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

Roman Reigns added the WWE Universal Champion to his list of achievements in 2018, after defeating Brock Lesnar at Summerslam. But sadly his reign didn’t last long. And there’s a heartbreaking reason why he was forced to hand the title back after just two months.

Born Leati Joseph Anoa’i in Pensacola, Florida in 1985, Roman Reigns initially pursued a career as a footballer. After playing for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets while studying at the Georgia Institute of Technology, he was signed by the Minnesota Vikings, and then the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he soon left both teams without having played a single game.

Reigns finally made it onto the pitch in 2008, when he joined the Edmonton Eskimos. He played in five games for the Canadian Football League team. However, after being released once again, he decided to quit the game. He then switched his focus to wrestling, and in 2010 he landed a deal with its biggest organization, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

