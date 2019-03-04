When These Sibling Skaters Took To The Ice, Their Risky Routine Went Down A Storm With The Judges

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 2008 World Figure Skating Championships in Gothenburg, the crowd falls silent as siblings John and Sinead Kerr circle into position. The Scottish duo, known for breaking with norms, are performing their piece donned in kilts, to the sound of Gaelic folk song. The unconventional routine starts off well, but how will it go down with the judges and the crowd?

John and Sinead are both ice dancers, hailing from Broxburn, a small town just to the west of the capital Edinburgh. And in 2000, they teamed up to skate professionally together for the first time and began making a storm from then on.

ADVERTISEMENT

John and Sinead’s partnership was a success from the off. Indeed, the pair even scooped a silver medal at the British Nationals that same year. Then in 2001 they came fourth at the Ondrej Nepela Memorial, a high-level figure skating competition in Slovakia.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT