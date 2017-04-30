The Olympics is supposed to be a celebration of global sporting excellence. But over the years several athletes have treated it like a celebration of global sporting deception. So here’s a look at 20 who tried but failed to pull the wool over everybody’s eyes.
20. Wang Xiaoli and Yu Yang
This is an unusual entry, as Chinese badminton players Wang Xiaoli and Yu Yang weren’t cheating to win, but to lose! In fact, the pair purposely tried to throw their match against South Koreans Kim Ha-na and Jung Kyung-eun at London 2012 in order to get an easier next-round draw. However, matters then descended into farce when the Koreans saw through their plan and started to do the same. And along with an Indonesian pair and another Korean duo, all four players were subsequently disqualified.
19. Nesta Carter
Nesta Carter didn’t just harm his own career when he tested positive for drugs in a reanalysis of blood and urine samples from the 2008 Beijing Games. He also harmed that of the world’s fastest man. That’s because the entire Jamaican 4x100m relay team were stripped of their gold medals when Carter was found guilty. Furthermore, it meant that Usain Bolt could no longer be described as a triple-triple Olympic champion.
-
A Couple Left This Waitress A $400 Tip. But What They Did When They Returned Blew Her Away
-
Here’s How These 20 Child Stars Of Yesterday Have Changed Now That They’re All Grown Up
-
Little-Known Happy Days Facts That’ll Leave You Longing For Those Classic Moments In Al’s Diner
-
20 Shameless Athletes Who Got Caught Cheating At The Olympic Games
-
The 20 Most Powerful Militaries In The World
-
Scientists Found These Massive Tunnels – Then Realized They Were Dug By Giant Prehistoric Beasts
-
In 2007 Madeleine McCann Tragically Disappeared. Now 10 Years On Police Have A Critical New Lead
-
Each Week A Guy Took A Dozen Coffees For His Sick Dad – Then The Barista Learned He Was Already Dead
-
When This Pilot Witnessed Vietnam’s Most Shocking Episode, He Was Forced To Do The Unthinkable
-
16 Years After The Chilling Disappearance Of These Teens, Police Received Unexpected New Evidence
-
Dad Let His 3-Year-Old Pick Her Own Outfit For Picture Day. Then His Wife Saw The Result
-
This Family Was Devastated When Mom Died. But Her Obituary Left Them Crying For Another Reason