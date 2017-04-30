20 Shameless Athletes Who Got Caught Cheating At The Olympic Games

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olympics is supposed to be a celebration of global sporting excellence. But over the years several athletes have treated it like a celebration of global sporting deception. So here’s a look at 20 who tried but failed to pull the wool over everybody’s eyes.

20. Wang Xiaoli and Yu Yang

This is an unusual entry, as Chinese badminton players Wang Xiaoli and Yu Yang weren’t cheating to win, but to lose! In fact, the pair purposely tried to throw their match against South Koreans Kim Ha-na and Jung Kyung-eun at London 2012 in order to get an easier next-round draw. However, matters then descended into farce when the Koreans saw through their plan and started to do the same. And along with an Indonesian pair and another Korean duo, all four players were subsequently disqualified.

19. Nesta Carter

Nesta Carter didn’t just harm his own career when he tested positive for drugs in a reanalysis of blood and urine samples from the 2008 Beijing Games. He also harmed that of the world’s fastest man. That’s because the entire Jamaican 4x100m relay team were stripped of their gold medals when Carter was found guilty. Furthermore, it meant that Usain Bolt could no longer be described as a triple-triple Olympic champion.

