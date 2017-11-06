Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson Has Opened Up On Camera, And What She Revealed Is Heartrending

ADVERTISEMENT

Few people in sport are born with the same pure talent as Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson. She shot to fame at an early age, and wasted no time taking prizes at some of the most prestigious sporting events in the world. The gymnast also found success in her personal life when she married NFL player Andrew East just last year – sharing her love for the Kansas City Chiefs long snapper through sweet YouTube videos and social media posts. However, Johnson’s typically cute YouTube channel was made a lot more serious in October of this year. There, she revealed a heart-breaking revelation on it – a revelation that is enough to bring a tear to your eye…

From the tender age of 12 years old, gymnast Shawn Johnson looked destined for success in her chosen field. She came in fourth in the Junior Olympics National Championships after almost ten years of training in the sports discipline.

Her career trajectory wasn’t typical for an aspiring Olympic athlete. At first, her abilities went unnoticed by the USA Gymnastics governing body. But her coach had bigger things in mind for the child protégée. And he was prepared to go down a more nontraditional path to achieve them.

