Six Months After Rio’s $12B Olympics, Its Abandoned Venues Now Lie In Crumbling Ruins

Once a symbol of hope and regeneration, the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is today little more than a dark and dilapidated shell. Its windows have been smashed. Its seats have been ripped out. Even the copper wires embedded in its walls have been plundered by desperate looters.
Unbelievably, the stadium was once a showpiece venue and the host of prestigious international fixtures, including the Olympic Games and the soccer World Cup Final. With a capacity of around 80,000, its galleries once thronged with spectators, but those days appear to be gone.
Moreover, the state of ruin now consuming the stadium – which was completed in 1950 and then refurbished in 2014 for around $500 million – is mirrored in other Olympic venues across the city. In fact, just six months after the 2016 Olympic Games, vast swathes of Brazil’s Olympic Park appear to be closed to the public and threatened by decay.
A Guy Found This Little Stray By A Box On The Street, And She Refused To Let Him Go
20 Sneaky Cat Burglars Who Got Caught In The Act
This Giraffe Was On Birth Control And Menopausal – But One Day Carers Got A Stunning Surprise
This Girl Was Found Near Death In A Garbage Pile. But 3 Years After Being Adopted, She’s Transformed
20 Caddyshack Facts That Even Its Most Dedicated Fans Don’t Know
The Oldest WWII Vet Alive Was Set To Lose His Home – So He Needed Help To See Out His Days In Peace
These Are The Most Extreme Transformations Christian Bale Has Gone Through For Movie Roles
20 Police Pups Who Are Trying To Look Tough But Aren’t Fooling Anybody
The 20 Funniest Notes To Robbers By People Who’ve Had It Up To Here With Thieving Jerks
When This Dirt Biker Spotted A Helmet On The Trail, It Led Him To A Distressing Discovery
This 16-Year-Old Guy Took A Ride Home With A Stranger – And Got A Life-Changing Payback
The 20 Funniest Cosplay Creations That Were Actually Ingenious