Once they’ve called it a day, most sports stars either disappear back into obscurity, land a regular job or spend time enjoying their well-earned riches. But some end up pursuing a second career which ultimately proves to be more rewarding than their time on the field. So, here’s a look at 20 of the most successful.

20. Jason Statham

Jason Statham became arguably the ultimate action hero of the ‘00s thanks to films like The Transporter and Crank. But before Guy Ritchie gave him his first major role in 1998’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, the Englishman was best-known as a professional diver who competed for his country at the 1990 Commonwealth Games.

19. Alex Snow

Alex Snow enjoyed success on the rugby field as a lock forward for both Harlequins and the England A team. However, his biggest career achievement occurred when he swapped the locker room for the boardroom and entered the world of stockbroking. Indeed, his firm Evolution was reportedly sold to Investec in 2011 for a whopping sum of around $350 million.

