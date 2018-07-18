This Teenager Plays Baseball With A Difference – And He’s Even Inspired Professional Athletes

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017 Luke Terry was one of the best baseball players at his middle school in Tennessee. One of the special attributes that attracted his school team selectors to the teenager was the way in which he successfully navigated the demands of the game against all the odds. Indeed, Luke was by no means the usual hardball player in that had a very specific physical deficiency to overcome. But due to his unwavering determination on the diamond, the amazing young catcher won a place in his school side and even went on to inspire professional ballplayers.

Luke lives on his family’s cattle farm outside the small city of Lewisburg, just south of Nashville, TN. Like many teenagers, by the time he was 14 years old in early 2017 Luke was sports mad and absolutely crazy for baseball. Consequently, the youngster tried out for the team at his Cornersville Middle School – the Bulldogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully, Luke’s efforts paid off and he got the jersey. And before long, junior baseball fans began to pay attention to the rookie player. In May 2017, Mike Tatum, coach for the Bulldogs, informed The Tennessean local newspaper, “[Luke] has a work ethic that is unbelievable.” As a result, the eighth-grader soon established himself as one of the school side’s best players, and he climbed to number-three in the Bulldog’s batting order.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT