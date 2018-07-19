This Guy Is The Smallest Player On The Court – But His Insane Skills Prove Exactly Why He’s There

ADVERTISEMENT

Mani Love might be the smallest person on most basketball courts, however, that doesn't stop him from aiming high. Despite being born with dwarfism, Love is making quite the reputation for himself as baller. And when you see his incredible skills, it's not hard to see why.

Jahmani Swanson is better known as “Mani Love” to his legion of fans. Born in 1985, he hails from the Bronx area of New York City. It was there that Love learned to become impervious to negative attitudes towards his height and overcome any obstacles that were placed in his way.

Love was born with achondroplasia – the form of short stature that occurs most often. His mother, Sabrina Swanson, also has the condition and it was her guidance that taught Love to reach for his dreams. And for the youngster that meant only one thing – basketball.

