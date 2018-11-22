20 World-Famous Athletes Who Went Bankrupt

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, some of the world’s top-paid athletes are very sensible with their earnings and end up living happily ever after following their retirements. But all too many seem to have a terrible weakness when it comes to dealing with the huge amounts of money they make during their careers. Read on to learn about 20 of the athletes who found it impossible to hang on to their fabulous wealth.

20. Mike Tyson

Far and away the outstanding heavyweight boxer of his generation, Mike Tyson was the youngest fighter ever to earn a world heavyweight champion’s belt when he took one in 1985 aged just 20. Defeated by Buster Douglas in the ring in 1990, it’s probably fair to say that he was finally beaten by his own demons as well. Tyson’s attempt at a comeback was interrupted by his 1992 conviction for rape and a six-year jail sentence. Despite earning some $300 million over the course of his career, he was bankrupted in 2003 with debts of $23 million.

19. Evander Holyfield

In 1996 Evander Holyfield took the world heavyweight title from Mike Tyson, who’d regained it after his time in prison. In the rematch, Tyson bit off part of Holyfield’s right ear and was disqualified. As world heavyweight champion, Holyfield went on to exceed Muhammad Ali’s record of winning the world title on three separate occasions. Outside the ring, however, Holyfield was no better with money than Tyson. In spite of earning some $230 million, he ended up “flat broke and bankrupt” with debts of more than $10 million, according to The Independent in 2012.

