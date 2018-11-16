20 WWE Stars Who Abandoned The Ring For Regular Jobs

ADVERTISEMENT

The likes of The Rock, John Cena and Dave Bautista may have all moved into Hollywood after their professional wrestling careers ended. But some of their peers simply returned to normality once they quit the theater of the ring. Here’s a look at 20 WWE stars who now make a living doing much more ordinary jobs.

20. Gene Snitsky

Gene Snitsky famously once kicked a baby doll out of the ring while taunting fellow wrestler Lita. Let’s hope that the former WWE star takes better care of the people he’s hired to bodyguard. Indeed, Snitsky has put his muscles to good use since exiting the sport, protecting the likes of New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Tonga Fifita

You’d have gone out of your way to avoid Tonga Fifita during his stints in the WCW and WWF. But since leaving the sport, he’s become a much more approachable character. He has to be, in fact, as he now sells cars for a living as the manager of a Toyota garage in his Kissimmee hometown.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT