When LeBron James Saw The Message On A Boy’s Sign, It Immediately Stopped The NBA Star In His Tracks

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s accomplished pretty much everything in the world of basketball, but superstar forward LeBron James still appears to have a soft side to his hard, driven exterior. And nothing exemplified this more than an incident that occurred just before his Cleveland Cavaliers were ready to take on the Atlanta Hawks on November 5, 2017. As he was warming up, James gazed up at the screens in the arena only to see a young boy in the crowd holding up a sign. And what it said left the point-scoring phenomenon awestruck…

His incredible skills on the court have won him stacks of awards, and he’s taken the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers all the way to the NBA championships. Through talent and dedication, basketball powerhouse LeBron James has become one of the most highly regarded shooters in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in 1984, the Ohio native was always destined for success in his chosen field. Even as a freshman at high school James was garnering much adulation for his incredible point-scoring prowess. Indeed, he became the first sophomore to receive a place in USA Today’s All-USA First Team.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT