If You Look At This Ad From A Particular Perspective, You Can See A Powerful Hidden Message

ADVERTISEMENT

Adverts can make or break a going concern. As a result, most advertising campaigns are made to appeal to the widest possible audience. More often than not, the imagery used is straightforward and direct, simplified to attract the maximum viewership. However, one particular promotional push, rolled out in Spain in early 2018, took a dual approach, effectively splitting its audience. The poster campaign hid an extremely powerful message, which was designed to only be visible from a certain angle and to address a very small demographic.

Sophisticated consumers are well aware that some adverts toy around with visuals to play tricks on the eyes and make the public view the particular product or service differently. Indeed, novelty is a highly desirable weapon in the battle for people’s attention in a media-saturated world. For instance, in 2013 Nike utilized a 3D hologram to advertise the company’s latest footwear in Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands. A device known as a Holocube is able to create and project three-dimensional models of products, and marketers for the global sportswear brand were quick to recognize its outstanding potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another example of technology assisting advertising in its efforts to get a message across is lenticular printing. Most people will be familiar with the basic effect, even if they are unaware of the actual name of the process. In essence, lenticular printing allows an artist or advertiser to give an image an artificial “depth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT