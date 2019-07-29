After A Man Bought This 1968 Ford Mustang, He Discovered Human Remains Inside

By Annie Price
July 29, 2019
Image: Facebook/Corner Classics

Car nut Zach Taylor had always wanted a 1968 Fastback Mustang. So after seeing one advertised on Craigslist, he arranged a viewing. When Taylor arrived in North Carolina to see the car, he noted a number of unique quirks. But he wasn’t bargaining on finding human remains on the passenger seat.

Image: FPG/Getty Images

The appeal of the Ford Mustang has endured for decades. When the first so-called “pony car” was launched in 1964, it shot out of the starting gate to become one of America’s most-loved automobiles. In fact, there’s even a National Mustang Day, celebrated every year on April 17.

Image: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

However, Ford reportedly failed to predict the popularity that the Mustang would acquire. As a result, it apparently projected yearly sales of 100,000 vehicles. But it went on to take 22,000 orders for the car on the day it launched. The company, in fact, had to expand its production to three plants in order to satisfy demand.

