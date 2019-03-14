A Kid Wrote To Car Companies Asking For Merch – But He Got Way More Than He Bargained For

ADVERTISEMENT

Patch Hurty had big dreams when he penned a batch of letters to car companies asking them if they would send him badges from their vehicles. Indeed, the youngster had no idea what he would get back. But when the responses started to flood in, he got a lot more than he ever imagined.

Like so many young children, Patch loves cars, from pushing toy ones around at home to watching real ones whizz past the windows of his house. And one day, a chance discovery near his house sparked his interest in automobiles that bit further.

That’s because in 2018 Patch’s mom Lindsay discovered a Ford decal on the side of the road near her house in Connecticut while out walking one day. Indeed, the badge must have fallen off a car that had been driving along the road.

