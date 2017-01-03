The hot-rodding scene – that is, customizing vehicles to make them faster, more powerful and generally cooler – is alive and well. Indeed, as the story of this humble truck restoration goes to show, a new generation of hot rodders is ready to take the wheel.
As a reward for graduating from high school, Luke Merrill of Isanti, Minnesota, was given the family car: a 1965 Chevrolet C10. However, this was no immaculate, lovingly cared-for classic. As Merrill said, it was a “gag gift,” which looked “old, beat-up and unwanted” when he got it.
However, this fixer-upper was a family heirloom, nonetheless. “We have had this truck in the family for 20 years,” Merrill wrote on a video about the truck that he uploaded to YouTube in January 2012.
