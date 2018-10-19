After One Guy Parked Across Two Spaces, Two Jeep Drivers Dished Out The Perfect Punishment

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine rolling into a parking lot, struggling to find a space, only to find that someone has parked across two spots. Okay, so you probably don’t have to imagine: chances are, it’s happened to you at some point. And in that moment, you were no doubt dreaming up all sorts of awesome plans to get back at those terrible drivers. Well, these guys actually went through with it and carried out the perfect punishment.

In a perfect world, driving would be the most effortless action you could perform. You wouldn’t have to watch out for reckless drivers, and everyone would be courteous to each other. Of course, this isn’t a perfect world, so none of that actually happens. And many drivers really do appear to just be out for themselves on the road, regardless of who else gets in the way.

Just one entry on the long list of driving don’ts, then, is parking across two spaces. Whether it’s in a parking lot or on the street, there’s just no excuse for it. After all, driving into a single spot isn’t exactly the most taxing vehicle maneuver ever performed. So it’s little wonder that other road users find themselves so aggrieved by these poor parkers.

