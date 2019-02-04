A Guy’s Restoration Of A 1957 Bel Air Chevy Was So Incredible That His Grandpa Nearly Passed Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Like many people who are passionate about cars, Cam Dedman knows his way around a spanner. However, rather than using his skills just to fix his own vehicle, Dedman decided to do something remarkable for a beloved family member. You see, unbeknown to the man’s grandfather, Fred Lamar, Dedman completely restored Lamar’s prized ’57 Chevy Bel Air. And the results of his work are astounding.

It’s worth noting, too, that the Chevy wasn’t just any old car. It had been treasured since 1958, in fact, when Lamar had received it as payment for completing a building project. And the vehicle had certainly been well used by Dedman’s grandparents. “They drove it every day until 1976,” Dedman explained in a 2018 interview with Inside Edition. “Their kids, my mom, rode in it.”

Unfortunately, by the ’70s, the car was a little worse for wear. But Lamar was resolute that he would bring the Chevy back to how it had appeared in its glory days. Ever since Dedman was young, in fact, he’d been telling his grandson that he would restore the vehicle; Lamar had hoped, too, that the the pair of them would fix it together.

