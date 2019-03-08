After An Elderly Couple’s Car Was Repossessed, The Repo Man Hit Them With Another Bombshell

ADVERTISEMENT

They might be perfectly nice individuals outside of their job, but no one wants to open the door to a repo man. Charged with taking away people’s possessions when they can no longer afford to pay for them, it’s no surprise then that they get a bad reputation. However, Jim Ford was one man brave enough to break the mold.

Jim, who is co-owner of the company Illini Recovery Inc., is not averse to causing some tension between him and other people. Indeed, for over 20 years he has been working as a repo man near St. Louis and has coped with numerous upset customers. And the man was well versed in how to deal with difficult people who took out their anger out on him.

Some of his encounters make for shocking reading. Indeed, some interactions with disgruntled customers have left Jim literally in the firing line. He told the Miami Herald in 2016 that people had tried to shoot him numerous times and one time he saw a man shoot from a rifle that missed his head by a few tiny inches.

