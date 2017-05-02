When This Guy Looked Inside His Deceased Friend’s Garage, He Unearthed A Rare ‘70s Drag Racing Beast

By Suzi Marsh
May 2, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Images: imgur/poponthebeezer

On a classic car forum, a new poster is causing quite a stir. He claims to have bought a Corvette convertible, but his observations about the vehicle don’t quite add up. Slowly, the bigger picture begins to emerge. As a result, the close-knit community realizes that they might just have a real treasure on their hands.

Images: CorvetteForum

On April 30, 2016, a user known as Pvirg posted on CorvetteForum, an online message board dedicated to the Chevrolet Corvette. First produced in the United States in 1953, this much-loved vehicle subsequently became one of America’s favorite sports cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Images: CorvetteForum

At CorvetteForum, more than 420,000 members regularly log on to debate and discuss everything there is to know about Corvettes. And for a website that often shares photographs and advice relating to renovations and restorations, at first Pvirg’s post appeared to be nothing special.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT