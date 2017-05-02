When This Guy Looked Inside His Deceased Friend’s Garage, He Unearthed A Rare ‘70s Drag Racing Beast

ADVERTISEMENT

On a classic car forum, a new poster is causing quite a stir. He claims to have bought a Corvette convertible, but his observations about the vehicle don’t quite add up. Slowly, the bigger picture begins to emerge. As a result, the close-knit community realizes that they might just have a real treasure on their hands.

On April 30, 2016, a user known as Pvirg posted on CorvetteForum, an online message board dedicated to the Chevrolet Corvette. First produced in the United States in 1953, this much-loved vehicle subsequently became one of America’s favorite sports cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

At CorvetteForum, more than 420,000 members regularly log on to debate and discuss everything there is to know about Corvettes. And for a website that often shares photographs and advice relating to renovations and restorations, at first Pvirg’s post appeared to be nothing special.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT