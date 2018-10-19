10 Things Flight Attendants Notice About You When You Get On An Airplane

ADVERTISEMENT

Think back to the last time you boarded a plane. Chances are, you were far more interested in finding your seat and storing your luggage than chatting to the flight attendant. But even in that brief interaction as they welcomed you on board, they’ll likely have learned plenty about you – from how well you handle flying, to your ability to help out in an emergency.

10. If you look them in the eye

If you don’t make eye contact with the flight attendant when boarding a plane, you could be sending off all the wrong signals. “More often than not, the ones who don’t make eye contact make me investigate,” Southwest Airlines flight attendant Stephanie Mikel told the Huffington Post in 2017. “Are they scared of flying? Are they feeling okay? Are they dealing with a personal issue?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, rather than looking out for suspicious behavior, Mikel said checking for eye contact is actually more about making sure passengers are comfortable. If you want to reassure your flight attendant that you’re fine, make sure to lock eyes with them when you board the plane. After all, much of what flight attendants pick up on is simple body language.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT