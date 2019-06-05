When The Co-Pilot Of Air France 447 Suddenly Lost Control, The Consequences Proved To Be Deadly

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last few decades, all modes of transport have continued to evolve. So with that in mind, people can now rely on several different vehicles to get them to their required destination. For shorter journeys, cars, buses and trains remain some of the more popular choices with passengers.

However, when it comes to longer trips, airplanes are now the go-to form of transportation. Thanks to commercial flights, passengers can travel to countries across the world in just a few hours. And given the number of airlines that are currently in business, customers can visit almost anywhere on the planet.

On that note, 216 people took their seats on an Air France plane in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in May 2009, joining a crew of 12 on board. The Airbus A330 jet was scheduled to travel from the South American country to Paris, France, overnight. So, as the early evening approached in Rio, the aircraft began its long journey.

