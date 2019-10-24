A Luftwaffe Fw 190 Was Found In A Russian Forest – But The Reason It Crashed Was Shrouded In Mystery

It’s 1989 and some hikers are out for a ramble through the Russian backwoods, picking their way through forest and marshland near the city of Saint Petersburg. Through a dense stand of trees one of them spots what looks like a Nazi swastika. As the hikers draw closer, it’s apparent that the insignia is painted on the tail fin of an almost entirely intact – although decaying – German WWII fighter plane. But how on earth did this craft end up here?
The plane’s fuselage and the wings are both in good order. This aircraft clearly must have crash landed in the marsh and it seems likely that the pilot would have survived. The propeller is damaged but the cockpit glass is unbroken. Inside, a leather flying helmet lies on the seat, while the instrument dials are damaged but plain to see. The lack of obvious combat damage also deepens the mystery; it really doesn’t look like the plane was shot down.