Divers Searching Lake Ontario’s Waters Recovered An Incredible Aircraft From The Murky Depths

It’s August 2017 and a team of Canadian researchers have spent 12 days scouring the bottom of Lake Ontario. They’re looking for a crashed aircraft they believe lies on the lake bed. And to their delight, they find it. It’s a small machine, much corroded by rust and far too small for a human pilot. So just what is this strange artifact?

The company behind those researchers is OEX Recovery Group Incorporated. It’s supported by a consortium of Canadian financial and mining outfits, and it works to recover lost items of interest from the waters of Lake Ontario. The project, known as Raise the Arrow, is searching for items that are believed to have plunged into the lake in the 1950s.

The artifact discovered by the Raise the Arrow team in August 2017 was recognizably some kind of aircraft. However, it had sustained a fair amount of damage, presumably when it crashed into Lake Ontario. Furthermore, the plane was cloaked with mussels, and there were cracks in one of its back wings as well as the nose section.

