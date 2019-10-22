This Dutch Pilot Was Kicked Out Of Flight School, So He Hatched A Daring Plan To Fly Home

It’s 1964 and a young Dutch guy called Theo van Eijck is up to no good. He’s in the Dutch Navy and had been right on the cusp of qualifying as a pilot. But thanks to his disciplinary transgressions, he’s been thrown off his flying course. So he decides to take matters into his own hands by stealing a plane. This surely is an escapade too far – and one that cannot possibly end well.
Van Eijck had dreamed of being a pilot since childhood. Indeed, he’d begun to feel that flying was the future for him at the age of just seven. He was born into a large family, one of 12 children. And his burning ambition to become an airman continued right through his teen years.