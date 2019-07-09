These Historic Photographs Reveal The Terrifying Reality Of The Hindenburg Airship Disaster

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s May 6, 1937, and a crowd of spectators eagerly watches the skies over Lakehurst, New Jersey. Above them, the great airship Hindenburg is preparing to berth, casting out its long ropes into the gathering rain. But in a flash, the scene turns into a disaster of epic proportions – a catastrophe that will doom a promised new era of travel before it has barely begun.

For more than a year, the Hindenburg has been carrying passengers successfully across the Atlantic, providing a more luxurious and genteel alternative to the early days of airplane travel. On this trip, almost 100 people are on board the airship, taking a three-day journey from Germany to the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

As they soar between continents, the passengers of the Hindenburg relax in surroundings akin to those on an ocean liner, with a comfortable dining room and even a lounge for smoking. But as they approach the end of their journey, something goes wrong. And within moments, their airborne adventure has turned into a nightmare that many will not survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT