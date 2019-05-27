A Man Spent Years Studying The Last Original AGM Zero Fighter, And He Uncovered A Chilling Fact

ADVERTISEMENT

When ex-Marine Steve Barber got his hands on a Mitsubishi Zero A6M that had been found in an Indonesian jungle, he was excited. As he explained to Stuff in April 2010, the Japanese World War II plane was “a lot of fun to fly.” But, as Barber later revealed, the planes had their downsides too.

Indeed, for all its ability to turn like a top, the Zero was something of a deathtrap. Barber told Air & Space/Smithsonian magazine in 2007, “The Japanese government didn’t care if the pilot survived. They were looking for climbability and maneuverability.” Indeed, the airman has a deep understanding of the Zero, which has revealed some interesting – and even shocking – secrets.

Meanwhile, the Zero that Barber flies was shot out of the sky in 1941, during World War II. Having crashed into the Indonesian jungle, the plane was pulled out of its resting place 50 years later. Apparently, whoever had recovered it had intended to fix it back up, but the job had not been completed. Now, it’s the only plane of its type that can still fly.

