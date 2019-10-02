Since that fateful day in 1903 when the Wright brothers launched their first aircraft into the skies, air travel has come a long way. Nowadays, airplanes are a permanent fixture of our skies, regularly carrying countless people all around the globe. But have you ever wondered about some of the specific features that define them?
Mind-blowing Facts That You Never Knew About Aviation
1. Why are planes painted white?
Aside from a few exceptions, commercial airplanes tend to be colored white. But why is this? Well, white paint reflects heat more effectively than other colors, and it also costs less to make. Additionally, birds can apparently identify white surfaces more easily than others, meaning they’re less likely to fly into them.