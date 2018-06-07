These New Airplane Seats Could Make Traveling Even More Cramped And Uncomfortable

ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling by plane has never been especially enjoyable for the average person, and the experience continues to worsen. Personal space has gotten smaller over the years, while costs for the little extras have risen. Now a daring new airplane seat may make flight time even more unpleasant.

Italian manufacturer Aviointeriors unveiled the provocative new seating concept at the 2018 Airliners Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany. Bold yellow and showing off a groundbreaking concept, the seats are quite the eyecatcher.

People have flirted with the idea of having standing passengers for nearly 20 years. Airbus first mooted it in 2003, and the idea has attracted interest in the air industry. Consequently, Aviointeriors’ model – named the SkyRider 2.0 – is not brand new; it’s a reworking of a design it introduced in 2010.

