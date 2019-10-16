The World’s Biggest Plane Took Flight For The First Time, And It Was A Truly Historic Moment

In April 2019 the Stratolaunch Systems’ carrier aircraft, known as Roc, sat at the end of runway 30 at the Mojave Air and Spaceport. For months prior, the organization had teased the revolutionary aircraft’s eventual takeoff – running test after test yet keeping the vessel firmly on the ground. But on April 13, 2019, the world’s biggest-ever plane would try to take to the air for the very first time. And if this massive carrier aircraft managed to get off the ground, it would make history.