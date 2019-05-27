After Battling Through Thunderstorms, A Plane With Over 100 Passengers Suddenly Plunged Into A River

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, all modes of transportation have steadily evolved with the times. Trains, buses, cars – in this day and age, we can rely on all of these vehicles to get us to our required destination. But when it comes to traveling overseas, airplanes have become the go-to form of transport.

In recent times, commercial airlines have boasted some impressive statistics regarding those who travel by plane. Back in 2017, for instance, it was reported that around four billion people were set to take flight – double the number recorded in 2005. In addition to that, the International Air Transport Association expected those numbers to grow again over the next two decades.

Of all the commercial airplanes in service, the Boeing jets remain some of the most recognizable. The 707 series in particular was widely used for more than 60 years, starting all the way back in 1958. But while production on the aircraft halted in 1979, the 707 wasn’t taken out of commercial use until 2019.

