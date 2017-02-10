In 2003 Two Men Mysteriously Boarded A Boeing 727 And Just Took Off, Disappearing Without A Trace

The sun had just begun to set over Quatro de Fevereiro Airport in Angola’s capital Luanda on May 25, 2003. As dusk began to set in, Florida-based pilot Ben Padilla boarded a Boeing 727 jet along with a Congolese mechanic. Moments later, the aircraft took off from the runway but made no communication with flight control. Neither the men nor the airplane have been seen since.
The Boeing 727-223 in question had a long history. First built in 1975 for American Airlines, it was later decommissioned and purchased by one Maury Joseph. He in turn sold the plane to South African entrepreneur Keith Irwin in 2002. In a joint venture with an air transit company, Irwin planned to use the plane to deliver fuel to diamond mines in Angola, in the southwest of Africa.
After settling on a $1 million price tag, Irwin made a $125,000 down payment and agreed to settle the remainder of the balance within 30 days. The airplane along with Irwin and a six-man crew was then flown to Angola. But when they arrived in the country, the men quickly began to fear that things would not go as planned.
