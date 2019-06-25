After Vine Founder Colin Kroll Was Found Dead, Loved Ones Opened Up About His Untimely Death

ADVERTISEMENT

When Julie Antonio asked the police to come to the Lower Manhattan apartment of apps whiz Colin Kroll, she told them she was concerned about him. And when they arrived, a grim scene confronted the officers. The Vine and HQ Trivia founder lay motionless in his bedroom – and he was more than unwell.

Indeed, the cops had come too late to save Kroll. This shooting star of the app industry had crashed to Earth at the age of just 34. His colleagues were shocked. A night earlier, in fact, he’d partied with them at a Tribeca Italian eatery. And although he hadn’t really been on good form, no one could have expected this turn of events.

It would be some time, however, before the authorities could confirm what had caused Kroll’s demise. Meanwhile, his stunned family and friends were left to pick up the pieces. It seemed barely possible that a short life so packed with achievements could be over. His father, Alan, told The New York Times that Kroll Jr. had “accomplished so much at a young age.”

