When A College Kid Unleashed A Computer Worm In 1988, He Changed The Face Of The Internet Forever

One of the big problems on the internet is security; but it wasn’t always that way. In the early days of connected computing, there were far fewer computers and consequently a lot less danger. But that changed in the late ’80s, when a man whose name you’ve probably never heard before released one of the very first computer worms. And you won’t believe the reasons he claims he did it.

Robert Tappan Morris was born in November 1965. To say he was part of a computer dynasty wouldn’t be over-egging the pudding. That’s because Morris’s father, whose name was also Robert, worked for Bell Labs, where he was part of the team who designed Unix and Multics. In his later career, the older Morris went on to be the chief scientist for part of the National Security Agency.

After going to Harvard, Morris Junior did graduate studies at Cornell. There he created the program that made him infamous. And his notoriety came despite putting measures in place to try and protect himself if anyone ever discovered the piece of code and traced it back to him.

